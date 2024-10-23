Policy Expert owner Qmetric swings back to operating profit

Qmetric, which trades as personal lines specialist Policy Expert, returned to operating profit and pushed Ebitda into the black last financial year with turnover and customer numbers rising.

An operating profit of £7.62m in the year ended 31 March 2024 reversed a loss of £52.13m in the prior period. Ebitda also switched from a deficit of £45.94m to positive territory at £17.84m.

The results, in a filing at Companies House for Qmetric Group Holdings, showed turnover more than doubled year-on-year from £77.25m to £157.38m.

Policy Expert signed a six-year capacity deal with Accredited Insurance (Europe) in 2022.

The breakdown of the figures in the latest filing revealed home insurance