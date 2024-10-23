Interview: Hiscox UK COO Cath Frost on delivering operational excellence for brokers

Having joined Hiscox this April, UK COO Cath Frost has already seen operational improvements, but there is more to come from the insurer she promises brokers.

“When we speak to brokers and we ask them, ‘what does great service look like’, they typically talk about three specific areas,” Frost tells Insurance Age.

Response times, access to decision-makers and finding solutions at a customer level make up the list.

“For me, none of those are rocket science or particularly special attributes, but they’re things that we absolutely should be getting right every single day.”

Switch

Ahead of switching to Hiscox she spent nearly 23 years at RSA, joining as a