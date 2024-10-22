Insurance Age

Markerstudy confirms motor specialist Collingwood buy

A spokesperson for Markerstudy Group has confirmed that backer Pollen Street Capital, in conjunction with Markerstudy, has agreed to buy Gibraltar-based Collingwood Insurance Services.

The business specialises in motor insurance for learner and young drivers, taxi and couriers. The deal, first revealed by sister title Insurance Post, is subject to regulatory approval.

Collingwood was founded in 2006 and has an office in South Shields.

The Markerstudy Distribution division will absorb the broking arm of Collingwood, under the leadership of CEO Ian Donaldson.

The insurance side will be managed by Pollen Street which invested in Markerstudy in 2021.

