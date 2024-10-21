Premium finance charges as high as 37% but dropping overall – report

Pearson Ham has found average premium finance costs for motor and home insurance fell over the last year but also revealed charges as high as 36.8%.

In September 2024 the average cost of paying motor insurance premium in monthly instalments was 10.7%, down from 11.9% in October 2023, according to the analysis.

Pearson Ham detailed home insurance costs were also lower as the market average was 8.3% in September 2024, a decrease from 10%.

Pearson Ham welcomes the FCA’s efforts to ensure transparency and urges insurers to continue refining their offerings to ensure consistency and fair value for consumers.

Premium finance charges for motor