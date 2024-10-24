Insurance Age

Hiscox opens in Bristol

Bristol
Hiscox has added to its regional presence with a satellite office in Bristol, Insurance Age can reveal.

The offering across commercial, art and private client, and schemes business went live on 15 October in response to broker demand. The team is based in a four-to-five-person co-working space at offices in the Generator Building in Redcliffe.

Hiscox realigned its regional footprint in September 2023, as previously revealed by Insurance Age.

The rejig, which did not change the number of branches, was designed to accelerate growth and bring underwriting decisions closer to brokers. The move created

