Aviva signs three-year property deal with Rokstone
Managing general agent Rokstone, part of the Aventum Group, has inked a three-year binding authority agreement with Aviva for its direct & facultative property portfolio.
The facility enables Rokstone to write global property D&F business up to $2m (£1.54m) per risk, with the MGA calculating the deal is likely to generate over $200m gross written premium across the three years.
Aviva has been involved with a string of capacity deals this year. Insurance Age revealed last month that the insurer had agreed to back Howden’s Bespoke Farm and Estate Scheme.
In June, Norwich-based insurtech broker Pikl signed a deal with Prestige Underwriting, backed by Aviva.Capacity
Rok
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
You already have an account with one of the websites below that uses this email address.
Risk.net, FX Markets.com, WatersTechnology.com, Central Banking.com, PostOnline.co.uk, InsuranceAge.co.uk, RiskTechForum.com and Chartis-Research.com.
Please use your existing password to sign in.
Register
Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.
Already have an account? Sign in here
More on Insight
Todd & Cue secures funding facility from Barclays
Todd & Cue has secured a funding facility from Barclays as part of a refinance supported by WilliamsAli Corporate Finance.
Interview: Hiscox UK COO Cath Frost on delivering operational excellence for brokers
Having joined Hiscox this April UK COO Cath Frost has already seen operational improvements but there is more to come from the insurer she promises brokers.
Markerstudy confirms motor specialist Collingwood buy
A spokesperson for Markerstudy Group has confirmed that backer Pollen Street Capital, in conjunction with Markerstudy, has agreed to buy Gibraltar-based Collingwood Insurance Services.
Konsileo continues to scale as revenue jumps 75% to £7m in 2023
Top 100 insurance broker Konsileo’s parent company has reported a loss of £3.06m (2022: £1.73m loss) for the financial year ending 31 December 2023 on higher turnover of £7.05m (2022: £4.02m).
Movo Accelerator launched for start-up brokers
Movo Partnership has launched a platform for entrepreneurs to develop their own broking business, Movo Accelerator, in a first push since Tysers’s owners AUB took an 80% stake.
Complete Cover lost £1.7m in run-up to run-off
Complete Cover Group lost £1.68m in 2023 with turnover tumbling to £2.7m ahead of the car and van specialist broker going into run-off.
Epoq launches landlords legal expenses insurance
Epoq has teamed up with Temple Legal Protection to launch legal expenses insurance for landlords, adding to its portfolio after last month’s product release.
Premium finance charges as high as 37% but dropping overall – report
Pearson Ham has found average premium finance costs for motor and home insurance fell over the last year but also revealed charges as high as 36.8%.