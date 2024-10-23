Aviva signs three-year property deal with Rokstone

Managing general agent Rokstone, part of the Aventum Group, has inked a three-year binding authority agreement with Aviva for its direct & facultative property portfolio.

The facility enables Rokstone to write global property D&F business up to $2m (£1.54m) per risk, with the MGA calculating the deal is likely to generate over $200m gross written premium across the three years.

Aviva has been involved with a string of capacity deals this year. Insurance Age revealed last month that the insurer had agreed to back Howden’s Bespoke Farm and Estate Scheme.

In June, Norwich-based insurtech broker Pikl signed a deal with Prestige Underwriting, backed by Aviva.

