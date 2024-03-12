FCA warns of Admiral clone

The Financial Conduct Authority has warned of a clone claiming to be Admiral Insurance.

The regulator revealed on 7 March that fraudsters had been using the website admiralgreenissue.com. At the time of writing the cloners website has been taken down and is no longer available.

The scammers had been using an email address ‘@admiralgreenissue’.

However, the FCA said fraudsters may give out other false details including email addresses