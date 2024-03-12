FCA warns of Admiral clone
The Financial Conduct Authority has warned of a clone claiming to be Admiral Insurance.
The regulator revealed on 7 March that fraudsters had been using the website admiralgreenissue.com. At the time of writing the cloners website has been taken down and is no longer available.
