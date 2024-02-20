Has cyber reached a tipping point with new entrants and incumbent product pushes?
Against a backdrop where the Financial Conduct Authority has warned the cyber insurance market over its concerns on policy wordings, a recent survey has found over one-third of brokers are still not selling this product. Siân Barton mulls whether a raft of new entrants and insurer education drives might change things.
There is no excuse for generalist brokers not to be selling cyber insurance. This was the opinion of regional broker Peter Robinson, founder of Prizm Insurance.
He came out swinging, arguing that brokers that did not have cyber as part of their product suite were doing a disservice to their customers.
According to Robinson, there was a wealth of cover, policy types and – crucially – training material available to enable intermediaries to confidently sell this type of insurance.
“They should be
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
You already have an account with one of the websites below that uses this email address.
Risk.net, FX Markets.com, WatersTechnology.com, Central Banking.com, PostOnline.co.uk, InsuranceAge.co.uk, RiskTechForum.com and Chartis-Research.com.
Please use your existing password to sign in.
Register
Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.
Already have an account? Sign in here
More on Insurer
“Strong momentum” in UK commercial at QBE as international business rises in 2023
QBE has reported a 17% rise in net insurance revenue and gross written premiums for international business in 2023.
Insurance surge of 28% drives 2023 revenue growth at Moneysupermarket
Aggregator Moneysupermarket grew insurance revenue by 28% to £220m last year as group revenue rose 11%.
Ansvar launches business, office and retail policy
Ansvar has launched a business, office and retail policy designed for business activities of social enterprises, commercial organisations, shops and offices.
People Moves: 12 – 16 February 2024
Keep up to date on the latest personnel changes in insurance.
Simon McGinn builds Dual team with Allianz’s Catherine Dixon as CUO
Dual UK has appointed Catherine Dixon as chief underwriting officer and Rob Corner to the new role of chief distribution officer, reporting to CEO Simon McGinn.
Allianz creates financial lines claims team in D&O and PI push with brokers
Allianz has created an in-house financial lines claims team for the first time, focusing on directors & officers and professional indemnity business.
GI & Protection accounted for 4% of FCA financial promotions cases in Q4
The Financial Conduct Authority intervened to get 10,008 financial adverts and other promotions withdrawn or changed in 2023, a year-on-year rise of 17%.
All FCA authorisation metrics out of red zone
No Financial Conduct Authority authorisation metrics were rated red in the third quarter of 2023/24, with brokers also seeing an improvement in most key areas affecting the sector.
Most read
- Brokers told to act now over BT Redcare closure
- Profile: Kelly Ogley, Howden – Growth strategy
- Partners& adds two brokers in Midlands
- Simon McGinn builds Dual team with Allianz’s Catherine Dixon as CUO
- News analysis: Employee ownership – how does it work for brokers?
- Interview: Matt Pawley, NFP