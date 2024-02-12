Allianz Commercial sees double-digit jump in fraud detection again

Allianz Commercial detected £77.4m worth of claims fraud in 2023 – up from £70.7m in 2022 – with application fraud savings of £1.95m.

Claims fraud detection overall has increased by 10% from the prior year with the use of the Allianz machine learning tool, Incognito, boosting detection rates alongside the dedicated work of the claims validation teams, the insurer added.

Allianz has also identified similar accidents with pedal cycles and pedestrians that could be linked to the changes in the Highway Code.

Key trends include a marked increase in the attempted use of false Confirmed Claims Experience, the commercial equivalent of