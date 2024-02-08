Insurance Age

Aviva deal probed by CMA

    Insurance Age staff

The Competition & Markets Authority has opened an investigation into the anticipated acquisition by Aviva of AIG Life.

The deal announced in September 2023 was hailed as potentially beneficial to Aviva’s wider SME and high net worth proposition adding 1.3m individual protection customers and 1.4m group protection members to its client base. 

The CMA said it was considering “whether it is or may be the case that this transaction

