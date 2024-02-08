Aviva deal probed by CMA

The Competition & Markets Authority has opened an investigation into the anticipated acquisition by Aviva of AIG Life.

The deal announced in September 2023 was hailed as potentially beneficial to Aviva’s wider SME and high net worth proposition adding 1.3m individual protection customers and 1.4m group protection members to its client base.

Aviva has bought AIG Life from Corebridge Financial, a quoted subsidiary of American International Group, for £460m.

The CMA said it was considering “whether it is or may be the case that this transaction