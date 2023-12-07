The Green Insurer launches on CDL’s Strata

The Green Insurer has opened for business claiming to be the UK’s first truly green car insurance broker.

The business is focused on helping drivers reduce carbon emissions and drive in a more environmentally friendly way while offsetting all emissions from driving

The insurtech has launched on CDL’s Strata, aiming to offer the market a green proposition, providing insurers access to a book of customers who are environmentally conscious.

Customers can buy direct from The Green Insurer website and through price comparison websites.

The firm uses telematics technology to allow policyholders to directly