The Green Insurer launches on CDL’s Strata
The Green Insurer has opened for business claiming to be the UK’s first truly green car insurance broker.
The business is focused on helping drivers reduce carbon emissions and drive in a more environmentally friendly way while offsetting all emissions from driving
The insurtech has launched on CDL’s Strata, aiming to offer the market a green proposition, providing insurers access to a book of customers who are environmentally conscious.
Customers can buy direct from The Green Insurer website and through price comparison websites.
The firm uses telematics technology to allow policyholders to directly
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
You already have an account with one of the websites below that uses this email address.
Risk.net, FX Markets.com, WatersTechnology.com, Central Banking.com, PostOnline.co.uk, InsuranceAge.co.uk, RiskTechForum.com and Chartis-Research.com.
Please use your existing password to sign in.
Register
Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.
Already have an account? Sign in here
More on Insurer
Premium finance lenders ready to support brokers hit by BNP Paribas pullout
The leaders of broker-facing premium finance providers have reassured they can move quickly to help brokers affected by BNP Paribas Personal Finance’s decision to exit in 2024.
ABI adds Blanc, Foley and Boulton to board
The Association of British Insurers has added Aviva’s Amanda Blanc, Axa’s Tara Foley and Clive Boulton of M&G Life Insurance to its board.
Review of the Year 2023: Iprism’s Ian Lloyd
Ian Lloyd, CEO of Iprism, reflects on a major M&A deal he did not see coming, and how he could turn childhood promise in shooting/archery into an Olympic podium finish in 2024.
RSA sells home and pet books to Admiral and confirms UK PL withdrawal
Intact Financial Corporation has reached an agreement to sell RSA’s UK direct personal lines operations, representing approximately £165m of annual premiums, to Admiral Group.
A fifth of UK businesses victims of cyber-attacks in past year
Research by Aviva has found one in five businesses have been victims of a cyber-attack in the past year, with only 17% of small businesses having a cyber policy in place.
QBE joins Biba as partner
The British Insurance Brokers’ Association has added QBE as a partner, its 23rd in total.
Policy Expert eyes accelerated growth after ADIA takes majority stake
Steve Hardy, CEO at Policy Expert, is confident that new majority backer ADIA understands the business and is well placed to support it going forward.
Ripe adds motorhomes and campervans to portfolio
Insurtech broker Ripe has expanded its product portfolio with the launch of motorhomes and campervans insurance.