Markel recruits Axa’s Jo Sykes to lead broker business
Markel has appointed Jo Sykes as divisional director for the UK broker channel.
The insurer said the move was aimed at supporting “the delivery of its ambitious growth strategy, with a clear focus on developing broker relationships”.
Sykes, who will assume full profit and loss responsibility for this Markel business, joins from Axa, where she was director of commercial SME, focused on its growth plans, digital transformation and associated underwriting results.
She joined Axa in 2018 as branch manager for Leeds and Newcastle and is a board director at Polaris UK.
Her career
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
You already have an account with one of the websites below that uses this email address.
Risk.net, FX Markets.com, WatersTechnology.com, Central Banking.com, PostOnline.co.uk, InsuranceAge.co.uk, RiskTechForum.com and Chartis-Research.com.
Please use your existing password to sign in.
Register
Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.
Already have an account? Sign in here
More on Insurer
Advertising feature: Three ways brokers can help clients gain a security advantage when selecting cyber insurance
Tom Draper, UK head of insurance, Coalition outlines the most important ways brokers can help clients select cyber insurance providers that will give them a security advantage.
Review of the Year 2023: Axa’s Sarah Mallaby
Sarah Mallaby, Axa commercial distribution and trading director, reflects on the insurer’s cautious exploration of the opportunities afforded by AI and pushing the boundaries in ‘green’ schemes business.
Ex-Brightside and Markerstudy boss Martyn Holman adds Canford Law to portfolio
Martyn Holman has joined Canford Law as a board advisor to help in the strategic development of the business as it seeks new opportunities in the insurance market.
Wakam hires execs from Accelerant and Great Lakes after PRA authorisation
Wakam has filled out its UK leadership team after being granted full branch authorisation by the Prudential Regulation Authority.
Flock to push on broker relationships with NIG fleet partnership
Insurtech Flock has partnered with NIG on fleet insurance in a move that will also involve opening up more broker relationships, according to Ed Leon Klinger, CEO of the managing general agent.
Clear Group continues expansion with P W White & Partners purchase
The Clear Group has bought the entire general insurance book of regional intermediary P W White & Partners.
Polaris updates imarket with £1.5m investment
Polaris has updated its flagship digital trading platform imarket following a £1.5m investment.
Beat Capital Partners launches accident and health business
Beat Capital Partners has launched RedRiff Agency, an accident and health underwriter with Peter Wilkins as CEO.