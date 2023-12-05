Insurance Age

Markel recruits Axa’s Jo Sykes to lead broker business

hired-hire-join-appoint-appointed-rubber-stamp-rubberstamp
    • Insurance Age staff

    • Indicative reading time: 1 minute

Markel has appointed Jo Sykes as divisional director for the UK broker channel.

The insurer said the move was aimed at supporting “the delivery of its ambitious growth strategy, with a clear focus on developing broker relationships”.  

Sykes, who will assume full profit and loss responsibility for this Markel business, joins from Axa, where she was director of commercial SME, focused on its growth plans, digital transformation and associated underwriting results. 

She joined Axa in 2018 as branch manager for Leeds and Newcastle and is a board director at Polaris UK.

Her career

