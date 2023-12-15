Review of the Year 2023: Ageas’s Middle, Beckett, Clarke and Linklater
The Ageas UK management team ponder the plethora of personal lines exits and why a reduction in IPT could be a 2024 election vote winner.
The Ageas UK management team ponder the plethora of personal lines exits and why a reduction in IPT could be a 2024 election vote winner.What has been your insurance/broking related highlight of 2023?
Ant Middle, CEO: It has to be being named personal lines insurer of the year at the British Insurance Awards for the third consecutive year.What has been the most over-hyped insurance/broking buzzword or phrase of 2023?
Adam Beckett, chief distribution officer: ‘Insurtech Revolution’ was all the rage in 2023. While there have been some great developments, the concept of blending tech with insurance isn’t new, often implying a radical
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
You already have an account with one of the websites below that uses this email address.
Risk.net, FX Markets.com, WatersTechnology.com, Central Banking.com, PostOnline.co.uk, InsuranceAge.co.uk, RiskTechForum.com and Chartis-Research.com.
Please use your existing password to sign in.
Register
Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.
Already have an account? Sign in here
More on Insurer
Review of the Year 2023: Direct Commercial’s Adam Marsh
Adam Marsh, head of agency and development at Direct Commercial reflects on asking ChatGPT why commercial motor insurance should use AI and why good service is frequently over-promised and under-delivered.
Meet the MGA: Corin Underwriting
Andy Hurrell, the managing director and head of underwriting at Corin, outlines his plans for a business that has made Lloyd’s-on-Sea its home with a strategy that aims to embrace everything good about being a virtual insurer and a recognised MGA.
Alain Zweibrucker named Axa Retail CEO
Axa has moved Alain Zweibrucker from Switzerland to become CEO of Axa Retail and a member of the UK and Ireland management committee.
FOS motor insurance complaints soar again to new five-year high
The Financial Ombudsman Service received 4,036 complaints about car and motorcycle insurance between July and September driven by disputes over vehicle valuation, customer service issues, and delays in claim settlements.
Markel International launches specialty division in international wholesale
Markel has launched a specialty practice within its international wholesale division bringing together its equine and livestock, marine and energy liability, trade credit, political risk, and surety underwriting teams, as well as its new international casualty line.
Allianz targets doubling brokers in Accelerator Programme to 250 next year
Mike Thomas, director of distribution for digital and mid-market at Allianz Commercial, has set his sights on reaching 250 brokers in its Accelerator Programme next year.
Review of the Year 2023: Zurich’s David Nichols
David Nichols, Zurich Insurance UK head of retail reflects on the hype over the ‘war for talent’ and how RSA’s acquisition of NIG is symptomatic of the drive towards e-trading and serving brokers better.
Former RSA employee who stole and sold customer details jailed
An ex-RSA employee has been jailed for stealing customer details and selling them to claims management companies.