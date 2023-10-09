Provenance continues growth drive with second partnership this year

Provenance Insurance Broker has partnered with John Clark Motor Group to create John Clark Motor Insurance Services.

According to the broker, part of Benefact Group, the arrangement has the potential to achieve multi-million-pounds of gross written premium by joining expertise and forming a nationwide distribution network.

It will offer a range of insurance solutions tailored for prestige and high-performance vehicles and an extensive product range, including specialist cover for home, contents, life, and commercial risks, Provenance detailed.

Growth

The partnership comes after Provenance teamed up with