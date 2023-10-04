Direct Commercial launches first product on Open Gi

Direct Commercial has launched its Haul In One commercial motor solution, via Open GI’s cloud-based platform, IHP Plus, today.

It is the first Direct Commercial product to be made available on Open GI, and the MGA said the partnership will lower the need for brokers to re-key data into multiple systems.

However, Direct Commercial stressed the current Haul In One portal will stay open giving brokers continued access to a multi-vehicle quote and bind service.

More choice

Michael Dickinson, head of schemes at Direct Commercial, said: “By adding Haul In One to the Open GI platform, we can offer brokers more choice and