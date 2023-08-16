Insurance Age

Aviva UKGI profits boosted 40% amid surging investment returns

Amanda Blanc
    • Saxon East

    • Indicative reading time: 1 minute

Aviva UK and Ireland general insurance operating profits increased 40% to £230m in the first half of 2023 (2022 H1: £163m).

The bulk of Aviva general insurance profit growth in the UK alone was driven by investment returns, almost tripling to £135m, compared with £46m in the first half of last year.

Underwriting performance

Despite challenging inflation, Aviva grew premium and profits.

While Aviva’s UK’s undiscounted combined ratio deteriorated from 95.2% to 96.4%, it grew the whole UK book’s gross written premium 14% to £2.98bn (HY22: £2.63bn).

Underwriting profits rose to £160m (H1 2022: £119m).

