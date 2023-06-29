Up-for-sale capacity provider Accredited’s profits soar despite group loss

Accredited, one of the major capacity providers to managing general agents in the UK, has reported a 76% rise in gross written premium to $1.8bn (£1.42bn) in 2022.

In a record result, operating profits grew strongly by 170% to $55.7m in 2022. However, the group company, R&Q Insurance Holdings, posted a pre-tax operating loss of $33.3m.

$32m

R&Q was ‘impacted by $32m of adverse development and the transition to a fee-based revenue model at R&Q Legacy’

The company said in its 2022 results statement that it was ‘impacted by $32m of adverse development and the transition to a fee-based revenue model at R&Q Legacy’.

The group has successfully legally