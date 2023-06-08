Opinion: Is it inevitable Aviva will be sold or split to placate shareholders?

Activist investor Cevian has sold its entire stake in Aviva. While it has boosted shareholder returns, the story is only half-complete.

A small chapter is closed in the see-saw history of Aviva. Last month, Swedish investor Cevian sold off its entire stake.

Cevian, which first revealed its stake two years ago, has accomplished its main mission in returning £5bn to shareholders.

Stage left: enter Aviva group CEO Amanda Blanc, pictured, and take a bow, who has also boosted the share price more than 40% since her arrival in July 2020.

Yet for Aviva’s long-standing shareholders, the story is only half-complete.

Share price

