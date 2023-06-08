Insurance Age

Opinion: Is it inevitable Aviva will be sold or split to placate shareholders?

Amanda Blanc
Amanda Blanc, Aviva
    • Saxon East

    • Indicative reading time: 3 minutes

  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

Activist investor Cevian has sold its entire stake in Aviva. While it has boosted shareholder returns, the story is only half-complete.

A small chapter is closed in the see-saw history of Aviva. Last month, Swedish investor Cevian sold off its entire stake.

Cevian, which first revealed its stake two years ago, has accomplished its main mission in returning £5bn to shareholders.

Stage left: enter Aviva group CEO Amanda Blanc, pictured, and take a bow, who has also boosted the share price more than 40% since her arrival in July 2020. 

Yet for Aviva’s long-standing shareholders, the story is only half-complete. 

Share price

Ce

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

If you already have an account, please sign in here.

More on Insurer

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: