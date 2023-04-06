Markerstudy chief outlines challenges over salary expectations and broker telematics
Mike Wall, Markerstudy head of non-standard, described the challenges facing its telematics brand Smart Driver Club Insurance in a very competitive market.
Smart Driver Club Insurance was a telematics broker, with its own insurance panel, when Markerstudy acquired it in 2019.
Wall, pictured, who joined in March last year as head of non-standard reporting into Gary Humphreys, was given the task of looking at the business and assessing its development potential.
He concluded the telematics market was ‘really tough’ right now for brokers.
Not only do brokers have to pay the price comparison sites an arrangement fee, they have to reduce their own
More on Insurer
People Moves: 3 – 6 April 2023
Stay in the loop with the latest insurance personnel moves.
ABI names Mervyn Skeet director of general insurance policy
The Association of British Insurers has confirmed Mervyn Skeet as director of general insurance policy having held the post on an interim basis since December 2022.
Pen Underwriting CEO eyes more M&A to get closer to £1bn GWP target
Pen Underwriting CEO Tom Downey claims the business is on track to hit its £1bn GWP target within three years - and that it will reach it by both diversifying and building on what it has already got.
Saga reports stable broking results as it pushes on with Acromas sale
Saga is targeting the sale of its underwriting business, Acromas Insurance, in the second half of this year – but arranged a loan in case a deal does not go through.
UK General lost £7.4m ahead of sale
UK General Insurance lost £7.41m in its financial year before being snapped up by RCapital and Montague, Insurance Age can reveal.
Nadia Côté to lead Allianz Commercial in UK
Allianz Group named Nadia Côté as commercial managing director UK, effective 1 May.
Esure posts £29.1m loss as tough market conditions bite
Esure chief executive David McMillan explained the swing from a £7.7m post-tax profit in 2021 to a £29.1m loss in 2022 as being caused by significant claims inflation, increased weather-related home claims and a weak pricing environment.
Double digit growth and profit rises at Iprism after MBO
Iprism Underwriting Agency grew turnover by 15.3% to £9.44m in the year ended 30 June 2022 with profits rising even more.