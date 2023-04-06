Insurance Age

Markerstudy chief outlines challenges over salary expectations and broker telematics

Mike Wall_head of non-standard insurance_Markerstudy
  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

Mike Wall, Markerstudy head of non-standard, described the challenges facing its telematics brand Smart Driver Club Insurance in a very competitive market.

Smart Driver Club Insurance was a telematics broker, with its own insurance panel, when Markerstudy acquired it in 2019.

Wall, pictured, who joined in March last year as head of non-standard reporting into Gary Humphreys, was given the task of looking at the business and assessing its development potential.

He concluded the telematics market was ‘really tough’ right now for brokers.

Not only do brokers have to pay the price comparison sites an arrangement fee, they have to reduce their own

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

If you already have an account, please sign in here.

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

This address will be used to create your account

More on Insurer

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: