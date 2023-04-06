Markerstudy chief outlines challenges over salary expectations and broker telematics

Mike Wall, Markerstudy head of non-standard, described the challenges facing its telematics brand Smart Driver Club Insurance in a very competitive market.

Smart Driver Club Insurance was a telematics broker, with its own insurance panel, when Markerstudy acquired it in 2019.

Wall, pictured, who joined in March last year as head of non-standard reporting into Gary Humphreys, was given the task of looking at the business and assessing its development potential.

He concluded the telematics market was ‘really tough’ right now for brokers.

Not only do brokers have to pay the price comparison sites an arrangement fee, they have to reduce their own