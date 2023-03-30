Analysis: The powerful surge in record-breaking tradesman premiums

Insurance Age unpacks the impact of inflation, changing customer needs and rising demand along with the shifting insurer appetite in tradesman insurance.

Tradesman insurance saved its biggest 2022 quarterly jump in average premiums for the end of the year, according to the recent Acturis stats.

The 7.3% leap from Q4 2021 was also the largest measured in any line in the last three months, exceeding the rises in commercial combined, combined liability, fleet, packages and property owners.

Acturis’s figures reach back to 2010. Initially, from 2012 onwards, there were slow year-on-year rises, but tradesman has been accelerating noticeably post