Insurance Age

Policy Expert focuses on customer retention as top priority

caring for customers
Policy Expert’s COO Adam Powell has stressed that customer retention is its top priority in 2023, as it continues to focus on its organic growth.

According to Powell the insurtech has maintained a stable 20% annual customer growth despite market challenges including the Covid-19 pandemic, Brexit and inflation.

In August 2022, CEO Steve Hardy told Insurance Age that Policy Expert is aiming to double its 1m customer count in five years.

However, Powell this week stressed that the home and motor provider must address the price sensitivity of its customers in order to remain competitive and look after their wellbeing.

We have looked at

