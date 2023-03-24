Policy Expert focuses on customer retention as top priority
Policy Expert’s COO Adam Powell has stressed that customer retention is its top priority in 2023, as it continues to focus on its organic growth.
According to Powell the insurtech has maintained a stable 20% annual customer growth despite market challenges including the Covid-19 pandemic, Brexit and inflation.
In August 2022, CEO Steve Hardy told Insurance Age that Policy Expert is aiming to double its 1m customer count in five years.
However, Powell this week stressed that the home and motor provider must address the price sensitivity of its customers in order to remain competitive and look after their wellbeing.
We have looked at
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
You already have an account with us*. Sign in below to continue.
Register
Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.
Already have an account? Sign in here
More on Insurer
Premium Credit offering non-recourse solution for partners – Mark Coffey
Premium Credit has a non-recourse solution that remains available for interested partners, says personal lines and e-trade director Mark Coffey.
People Moves: 20 - 24 March 2023
Keep up-to-date with the latest personnel moves in the insurance industry.
Insurers respond to broker meeting challenge and criticism
To coincide with today’s third anniversary of the UK’s first Covid-19 pandemic lockdown, Insurance Age polled providers to find out how they have sought to re-engage face to face with brokers.
Lloyd’s confirms £2.6bn underwriting profit and targets £56bn GWP in 2023
Lloyd’s has delivered a £2.6bn underwriting profit for 2022, up from £1.7bn the year before.
Brokers call for more face-to-face interaction as insurer service improves
Three years on from the UK’s first pandemic lockdown, brokers welcomed the uptick in insurer engagement, but urged providers to do more below C-suite level.
Hagerty launches private client service
Hagerty, a car insurance provider, has launched its private client service, which can be sold through brokers who have customers with a vehicle, or vehicles, worth £250,000 or more.
UK insurance protection gap improved to 17% in 2022, Swiss Re says
The UK was hit by $900m (£732.6m) of economic losses from natural catastrophes such as storms and flooding in 2022, with insurance covering $800m of the total, according to Swiss Re.
Crawford & Co launches automated livestock claims system
Crawford & Company has launched an automated claims settlement system for the UK livestock market, which is available to brokers, insurers and policyholders.