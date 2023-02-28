Jensten Group snaps up schemes broker Darwin Clayton

Jensten Group has bought schemes broker Darwin Clayton for an undisclosed amount.

The deal, subject to regulatory approval, will add 44 staff, 2,300 clients and more than £20m in gross written premiums to Jensten.

Darwin Clayton, which has been trading for over 100 years, is based in Tunbridge Wells, with a further regional office in Nottingham.

The Kent-headquartered business was accredited with Lloyd’s broker status in 2016 and manages a range of specialist schemes for sectors including cleaning, security, facilities management and electrical contracting.

