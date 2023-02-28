Insurance Age

Jensten Group snaps up schemes broker Darwin Clayton

Deal
  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

Jensten Group has bought schemes broker Darwin Clayton for an undisclosed amount.

The deal, subject to regulatory approval, will add 44 staff, 2,300 clients and more than £20m in gross written premiums to Jensten.

Darwin Clayton, which has been trading for over 100 years, is based in Tunbridge Wells, with a further regional office in Nottingham.

The Kent-headquartered business was accredited with Lloyd’s broker status in 2016 and manages a range of specialist schemes for sectors including cleaning, security, facilities management and electrical contracting. 

Related

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

If you already have an account, please sign in here.

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

This address will be used to create your account

More on Insurer

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: