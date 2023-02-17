People Moves: 14 – 17 February 2023

Keep up-to-date with the latest personnel moves within the insurance industry.

Featuring: GoShorty, Pen Underwriting, RSA and Rokstone.

GoShorty makes three key new hires

Motor insurance specialist GoShorty has hired Phil Evans as commercial director. He is the former managing director of Bollington Wilson Group personal lines business and it up until the sale to Arthur J. Gallagher.

Also joining the business are Graeme Stoker and Matt Wood.

Stoker joins as director of marketing and was previously chief marketing officer at insurtech business Honcho Markets.

Wood