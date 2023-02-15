Home insurance prices fall again to new record low

The average cost of home insurance dropped to £300 in 2022, the cheapest since the Association of British Insurers started collecting data in 2012.

The price paid for combined buildings and contents cover was down 6% on 2021.

According to the ABI’s Household Insurance Premium Tracker, which surveys prices paid rather than quotes, separate buildings and contents policies were also at an all-time low at £228 and £116 respectively.

The Financial Conduct Authority’s ban on dual pricing came into force on 1 January last year.

