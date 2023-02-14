Broker praise leads to claims recognition for Allianz, Chubb and Ecclesiastical

Insurance consultancy, Gracechurch, has awarded its Service Quality Marque to Allianz, Chubb and Ecclesiastical.

According to Gracechurch, these insurers were praised by UK claims broking specialists for effective communication, responsiveness and overall broker service and customer focus.

Allianz, Chubb and Ecclesiastical exceeded the threshold of 75%+ positive ratings over the previous year.

The Gracechurch Service Quality Marque is awarded on the basis of the Net Promoter Score achieved by each insurer over