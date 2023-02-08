Allianz Commercial greens fleet policies in revamp

Allianz Commercial has refreshed its fleet policies to reduce repair times and prescribe the fitting of green parts.

The new policy wordings mean that green parts can be automatically fitted when appropriate and reduce excess for customers using Approved Repairer Network.

According to Allianz, against a backdrop of double-digit claims inflation, these new terms aim at delivering swifter sustainable repairs for customers.

Prior to the changes, explicit permission had to be sought for each repair, so the revamped policies should help speed up the claims process.

Refreshed

In addition, the refreshed fleet