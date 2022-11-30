Allianz Commercial launches new programme in bid to support independent brokers

Allianz Commercial has launched an Accelerator programme to support independent brokers and has revealed plans to recruit 30 underwriters.

The new model aims to provide a tailored approach to broker relationships. Brokers will be segmented into three tiers, Broker Partners, Primer Partners or Strategic Partners, and each will receive a unique package of support.

According to Allianz, all three segments carry core elements that brokers expect from an insurer. These elements are speed of underwriting, quality of service, strong relationships, competitive pricing, flexible underwriting and cover and customer focus.

Accelerator