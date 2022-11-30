Allianz Commercial launches new programme in bid to support independent brokers
Allianz Commercial has launched an Accelerator programme to support independent brokers and has revealed plans to recruit 30 underwriters.
The new model aims to provide a tailored approach to broker relationships. Brokers will be segmented into three tiers, Broker Partners, Primer Partners or Strategic Partners, and each will receive a unique package of support.
According to Allianz, all three segments carry core elements that brokers expect from an insurer. These elements are speed of underwriting, quality of service, strong relationships, competitive pricing, flexible underwriting and cover and customer focus.Accelerator
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
You already have an account with us*. Sign in below to continue.
Register
Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.
Already have an account? Sign in here
More on Insurer
Most read
- Ardonagh restructures UK commercial and retail MGA offerings
- FCA sinking 'into a quicksand’ – brokers react to latest threat on fair value
- GRP hails ‘biggest deal’ since Brown & Brown investment
- Insurers face fresh broker scrutiny on fair value amid latest FCA data
- FCA takes aim at gap between industry statements and results of first value measures data
- Fitch warns of deteriorating outlook for UK insurers
- Freedom Service Group reveals permanent 4-day work week