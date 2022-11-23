Broker insurance fraud cheat given suspended prison sentence
Lois Cartridge from Bournemouth, an insurance account handler at a broker, has been given given a custodial sentence of 16 weeks, suspended for 12 months, and ordered to pay costs of over £20,000 after exaggerating the severity of her whiplash claim.
The case was brought by LV working with solicitors HF after the latter found social media posts of Cartridge participating in water sports, snorkelling, swimming with dolphins, horse riding, climbing Sydney Harbour Bridge, and on a 5k inflatable assault course – which she did on the same day as her medical examination when she still claimed to be suffering from her injuries.
Cartridge claimed to have suffered whiplash injuries when she was a back seat passenger involved in a car accident in
