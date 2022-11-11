US insurtech Vouch invests in broking start-up Capsule

San Francisco-based Vouch has invested in the UK insurance broker Capsule.

Capsule, which launched a year ago, is a specialist insurance provider to high-growth companies in the UK, whilst Vouch offers a similar service in the US.

Since Capsule launched in September 2021, the company has signed up a number of UK start-ups including Onfido, Codat, Otta, Hofy and Castore and has in recent months partnered with SeedLegals and Crowdcube.

Thomas Wynne, co-founder and CEO of Capsule (pictured), told Insurance Age that he was unable to reveal the amount of investment Vouch