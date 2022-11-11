US insurtech Vouch invests in broking start-up Capsule
San Francisco-based Vouch has invested in the UK insurance broker Capsule.
Capsule, which launched a year ago, is a specialist insurance provider to high-growth companies in the UK, whilst Vouch offers a similar service in the US.
Since Capsule launched in September 2021, the company has signed up a number of UK start-ups including Onfido, Codat, Otta, Hofy and Castore and has in recent months partnered with SeedLegals and Crowdcube.
Thomas Wynne, co-founder and CEO of Capsule (pictured), told Insurance Age that he was unable to reveal the amount of investment Vouch
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
You already have an account with us*. Sign in below to continue.
Register
Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.
Already have an account? Sign in here
More on Insurer
Most read
- Roll of honour - brokers reveal UK’s best commercial lines insurers
- Aviva grows GWP but COR worsens
- John Dunn named MD of Brokerbility as Julie Rayson-Flynn departs
- ‘You would be a fool to ignore a business like Amazon’
- Axa Commercial makes three broker facing appointments
- In Depth: On the road again - haulage under the spotlight
- NMU takes the crown in Age’s 2022 Broker Satisfaction Survey