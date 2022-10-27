Aviva invests £9m to help with crisis support

Aviva has invested £9m into Citizens Advice and Business Debtline services to aid with crisis support.

The insurer has pledged to give £7m and £2m to Citizens Advice and the Money Trust’s Business Debtline service respectively over the next two years.

As people across the UK struggle to cope with the rises in the cost of living, the need for these services have largely increased, according to Aviva.

The Business Debtline service is experiencing a 24% rise in calls seeking help, which gives insight into the challenges small business owners face due to rapid and substantial rises in costs.

