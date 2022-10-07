Focus joins forces with NIG to launch contractors liability facility

Specialist construction managing general agent Focus has teamed up with NIG to launch a contractors liability facility designed especially for smaller contractors.

The scheme, which is now available to Focus’s panel of brokers on a delegated authority basis, offers public and employers liability insurance to contractors with turnovers up to £5m, in addition to contractors all risks.

According to the MGA, the facility has been designed to cover a range of constructions trades, including builders, bricklayers, carpenters, painters and decorators, double glazing installers, fencing contractors, flooring and tiling contractors, plasterers, and shopfitters.

