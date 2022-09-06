News analysis: HNW - will Aviva’s play for market dominance pay off?

So, Aviva has signed on the dotted line to purchase Azur Underwriting’s high net worth book. The insurer wants to become market leader in a sector that is a broker heartland, but, is it too much too soon and will brokers warm to the move, even if it means one less market at their disposal?

Service in this sector is everything. Brokers need responsiveness with quotes and adjustments.

Unfortunately, Aviva said it was not available to comment because of “half year financial results” and the Azur