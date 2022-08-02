Seventeen Group snaps up Bryce Smith & Partners

The acquisition was successfully made on 29 July.

Bryce Smith & Partners is based in Pimlico, London, and was established in 1985 by Richard Bryce Smith. The business, which handles gross written premiums of £1.3m, focuses on private clients and has supported several key insurers.

The purchase saw BSP integrated into Seventeen Group’s broking subsidiary James Hallam and Richard Bryce Smith will remain with the business to help maintain client relationships.

CEO of Seventeen Group, Paul