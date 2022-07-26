GRP achieves deal century with Woodward Markwell Insurance Brokers buy

The Ipswich-based firm will trade under the entity WM Brokers following completion of the deal and will become GRP’s hub business for East Anglia.

WM Brokers has been operating in East Anglia for the last 40 years and primarily focuses on SME with specialism in haulage.

GRP CEO, Mike Bruce commented: “Through a combination of single-minded determination, client focus and astute deal-making we have generated powerful momentum and excellent results. In celebrating our 100th deal we have shown