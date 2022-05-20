Aviva enters exclusive discussions to buy Azur’s HNW operation

As part of the deal the Azur team would transfer to Aviva under TUPE terms.

According to the insurer, the acquisition supports Aviva’s ambition to become the market leader in the high net worth personal lines market.

Aviva said it would build on the “strong existing distribution relationships, enabling the insurer to deliver an unrivalled proposition and efficient service to brokers in the high net worth market”.

The move is set to add to Aviva’s HNW proposition which is being built out