Gallagher to rebrand Coleman Marine

The specialist retail marine broker was bought by Stackhouse Poland in 2017, which was then snapped-up by Gallagher in 2019.

Poole-based Coleman Marine has a team of 20 with its specialisms including yacht and motorboat, superyacht, marine trade and cargo as well as commercial craft.

Regional managing director of the South West in Gallagher’s UK retail business, Steve Risk, said: “The boating sector, and in particular the popularity of leisure boating, has grown over the past few