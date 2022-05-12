BHL-backed Coral Insurance opens for business

The organisation is backed by BHL Group which also counts Minster Law and aggregator Compare the Market as part of its portfolio.

Coral will work closely with sister company Minster Law, who specialise in motor and family legal services, and according to director of LEI, Will Price, aims to square the circle of delivering improved performance in claims cost management whilst making sure that customers, “benefit from greater value and use of the product if they have a legal concern.”

Regulation