Extinction Rebellion blockades Lloyd’s

Extinction Rebellion Lloyd's April 2022
The action start at 7am today and involved more than 60 people from Extinction Rebellion preventing staff from entering the building in the City.

According to Extinction Rebellion, it is aiming to keep the insurance and reinsurance giant closed for the day.

Extinction Rebellion is demanding that Lloyd’s of London stop insuring fossil fuels projects, and has highlighted the Trans Mountain Pipeline extension in Canada, which they believe is being insured through the marketplace.

The protest

