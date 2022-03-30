Occam completes Beech buy

Managing general agent Occam Underwriting has completed the purchase of Beech Underwriting Agencies having received approval from the Financial Conduct Authority.

The deal to snap up the terrorism insurance specialist for an undisclosed sum was announced last October.

Beech is an approved Lloyd’s cover-holder that has been placing terrorism and other specialist related insurance for over 20 years.

When the deal was first revealed the pair confirmed that the Beech team will continue to be led