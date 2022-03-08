Ecclesiastical Insurance’s parent rebrands as Benefact Group

Ecclesiastical has been re-named Benefact Group.

According to the group, the new name and brand identity marks the start of an ambitious new chapter.

The group, which remains owned by a registered charity, the Benefact Group, stated that it made the change to better reflect its diversity, breadth and purpose.

The word ‘benefact’ derives from Latin and means to do well by supporting a person or good cause.

Structure

The group has been in existence for over 130 years and has grown to become