QBE International improves COR to 90.6%
The GWP and combined operating ratio improved across the board for QBE’s international division in 2021.
The insurer’s annual figures showed the unit achieved GWP of $6.96bn (£5.1bn) for the full year 2021, up 15% on the previous year.
The COR also improved to 90.6% from 91.3%. The insurer cited “better than expected development” in its UK motor division as a contributor to the improvements.
QBE International’s underwriting result soared year-on-year from $174m to $704m.Group
At group
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
More on Insurer
Most read
- GRP to buy majority stake in Hamilton Fraser
- M&A activity not 'sustainable', says IMAS founder Loughton-Scott
- Allianz focused on growth in 2022, says Holmes
- Cheshire broker rebrands as PHP Insurance
- M&A deals hit £6bn in 2021
- Blog: What is JCT 21.2.1 insurance, and who needs it?
- Axa launches EV fleet product