QBE International improves COR to 90.6%

The GWP and combined operating ratio improved across the board for QBE’s international division in 2021.

The insurer’s annual figures showed the unit achieved GWP of $6.96bn (£5.1bn) for the full year 2021, up 15% on the previous year.

The COR also improved to 90.6% from 91.3%. The insurer cited “better than expected development” in its UK motor division as a contributor to the improvements.

QBE International’s underwriting result soared year-on-year from $174m to $704m.

