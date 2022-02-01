Aqueous increases capacity in professional indemnity push

The specialist managing general agent can now offer cover for limits up to £10m, on either a primary or excess layer basis, or a combination of both.

The new excess layer capacity has been secured through the addition of Great American International Insurance (UK) Limited to Aqueous’ existing panel of providers and follows on from a year of rapid growth. In 2021 Aqueous’ PI premium capacity almost doubled, rising by 83% from £15m to £27.5m.

Focus

Aqueous’ PI book is presently focused on