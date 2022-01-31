Worry+Peace rebrands as Peaccce

Worry+Peace has announced that it’s now set to become Peaccce. The insurtech explained that the rebranding would draw a line under previous activity and start a fresh chapter for the company.

The rebrand also represents the team’s ambition for the future, in which is buyer is viewed as the ‘centre of insurance’ and the tools to provide insurance are affordable and help providers fulfil promises.

James York, founder of Peaccce’s, commented: “Peaccce was born, literally, during the pandemic