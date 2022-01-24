Pen extends links with QBE for £300m capacity deal

Pen Underwriting has announced two long-term UK capacity deals with QBE in the highly specialist areas of public authority and higher education risks, as well as hazardous goods, environmental industries and tanker transportation.

The renewed agreements build on strategic partnerships of consistent capacity provision that date back 10 and 20 years respectively.

Environmental

Combined, the agreements will see QBE provide capacity for nearly £300m in premium over the next three years for Pen’s