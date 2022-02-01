Profile: Phil Bayles' liberation - from Aviva to Ardonagh

When Phil Bayles left Aviva after 18 years of service, brokers described his move as an ‘end of an era’.

With the bulk of his career having been spent with the provider, it came as a surprise to many when he switched sides and moved into the broker camp, landing a leadership position at Ardonagh Group.

Bayles says he is at his best when he feels there is a little bit of adrenaline and jeopardy involved and was attracted by a fresh challenge and Ardonagh’s “dynamism”.

He explained large