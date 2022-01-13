Insurance Age

Aviva Group CFO resigns

Exit sign
Aviva has announced that Jason Windsor has resigned as chief financial officer (CFO) and as a director at the insurer with effect from July 2022.

According to Aviva, the recruitment process for a new CFO is underway.

Meanwhile, Windsor will stay with the business until July to oversee any transition and deliver the company’s full year results, which are due in March. He will then move on to Persimmon to take on the role of CFO.

Windsor commented: “I have had 11 tremendous years at Aviva, but

