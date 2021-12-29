Blog: Industry trends to look out for in 2022

2021 was a year of opportunity and innovation for the broker market. Businesses adapted and evolved to new ways of working, while M&A activity reached unprecedented levels, shifting dynamics in the market. These continuing trends, along with new regulation and global and macroeconomic influences, will shape the sector in 2022.

The pandemic isn’t going away

The spectre of Omicron looms over us, and the pandemic will undeniably be a feature of our lives into 2022 and many years into the future