Geo expands political violence and terrorism cover

According to the managing general agent, terrorism insurance policies typically pay for business interruption following physical damage until the reinstatement of the premises.

Now, Geo Specialty’s new wording, which it claimed to be a UK first, extends this to cover loss of profit until a business is operating as well as it was before a terrorist incident for the duration of the three-year indemnity period.

Marcus Meredith, Geo Specialty head of political violence and terrorism, said: “When