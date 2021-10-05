ERS extends cover for European HGV drivers

ERS has extended its cover for European drivers until the end of the year in response to the Government’s recent statement to issue temporary visas to support the current HGV driver shortage.

ERS detailed that the cover extension is available to all EU equivalent HGV licence holders where non-UK residents will have to be named on the policy and will be subject to a minimum excess.

Challenges

Martin Hall, ERS active underwriter, commented: “The challenges facing UK hauliers have become a