Thompson steps into Brit CEO role

Brit CEO Matthew Wilson has taken an indefinite leave of absence for health reasons, with Martin Thompson named interim CEO.

Wilson, pictured, has led Brit since January 2017. Brit updated that the company wishes him well and looks forward to his return. Thompson, who is stepping in as interim boss, is the former president and CEO of RSA Canada, having spent 20 years at the insurer.

Prem Watsa, chairman and CEO of Fairfax Financial Holding,s which has owned Brit since 2015, said: “Our thoughts